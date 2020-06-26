Delta Governor, Wife Self Isolate After Daughter Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, has disclosed that one of his daughters, Edith, has tested positive to the dreaded coronavirus.

The governor, who took to his Twitter handle to announce this, disclosed that he and his wife will immediately go through the necessary 14-day isolation.

He wrote: “Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days.

“We will continue to keep you all updated.”

African Examiner reports that the daily figure of COVID-19 continues to rise in Delta as some state executive members have also contracted the virus and currently in isolation receiving treatments.