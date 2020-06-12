Democracy Day: Buhari Salutes Nigerians; Says It’s Difficult Time for Everyone

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the democracy day celebration is a difficult time for Nigerians as it coincides with the corona pandemic.

The president, in his nationwide address said: “We are celebrating this year’s Democracy Day despite the COVID-19 pandemic which afflicts our nation and the whole world.

“It is indeed a very difficult time for everyone especially those who have lost loved ones to the virus and those whose sources of livelihood have been severely constrained by the stringent measures we introduced at every level of government to contain the virus and save lives.

“The dedication of our health and other essential services staff towards containing this virus is a testament of our courage and resilience as a people and as a great nation, and I use this opportunity to say thank you to all of you for your service to the nation.”

He further applauded all Nigerians and especially leaders of democratic institutions.

He added: “I congratulate all Nigerians and particularly leaders of our democratic institutions on their resilience and determination to ensure that Nigeria remains a shining example of democracy.”