Democracy Day: Buhari Signs June 12 Bill Into Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely 48 hours to the second phase of his inauguration, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Public Holiday (Amendment) Bill, including June 12.

The new law henceforth accommodates June 12 as a public holiday in Nigeria. It replaced former May 29 as the country Democracy Day

President Buhari’s aide on the National Assembly (NASS) (Senate) Senator Ita Enang disclosed this Monday.

While recognizing June 12 as Democracy Day, the Law still allows May 29 to serve as the handover/inauguration of new governments in the country.

It would be recalled that Mr. President was inaugurated for the second term last week Wednesday. The Democracy day wiil be marked this Wednesday – June 12 across the country.

The just dissolved 8th NASS recently passed the amendment bill.

