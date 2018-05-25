W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Democracy Day: Nigerian Govt Declares Tuesday, May 29, Public Holiday

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, May 25th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, May 29, as public holiday to celebrate the 2018 Democracy Day in Nigeria.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Friday in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement issued by Dr M. Umar the Permanent Secretary.

Dambazau congratulated Nigerians on the occasion and pledged government’s continued dedication to entrenching democracy in the country.

He also urged all Nigerians to trust and support the government in its commitment to building an indivisible, peaceful and greater nation based on the tenets of democracy.

The Minister wished all Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44104

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/democracy-day-nigerian-govt-declares-tuesday-may-29-public-holiday/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts