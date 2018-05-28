Democracy Day: Omisore Assures Osun People of A New Dawn

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Osun state deputy governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore has commended Nigerians for sustaining democracy for 18 uninterrupted years despite the challenges the country has faced in recent times.

In a statement released on his behalf by Jide Fakorede and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday to commemorate this year democracy day, Omisore urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and ensure a better future and better Nigeria for all.

Omisore, a leading gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party in Osun State said though it has been an incredibly hard time in Osun state due to the harsh policies being put forward by the present administration in the state, he however reassured that “there is light at the end of the tunnel. I want to urge my people in Osun to have hope. At this critical juncture of our nationhood, we can’t afford to be hopeless. We have to hold tightly to our democracy while we work out our future.

“On this occasion, I want to salute our collective doggedness and capacity to brave odds. This moment shall surely pass. A new dawn is around the corner in Osun state and nothing will delay it”. He said the remaining months of the current administration in the state will be devoted to politics, urging the citizens in the state to use their power in the democratic setting which is their votes to send out this failed government in the state.

“The governance meltdown being experienced in our dear state will require great scholarly efforts to unravel how we got to this pitiable state. How a state with great human and material resources, fecund minds and global citizens, ended in miry clay.

But in all these, we call on all Nigerians to have hope. At this critical juncture of our nationhood, we can’t afford to be hopeless. We just have to hold tightly to our democracy while we work out our future.

I can assure our people that the present challenges in our state is a temporary one and as we countdown to 22nd of September, I can assure you all that we will be happy very soon. This is not the time to be tired or wary but to sustain the hope and we will all reap the dividends of democracy. We should remember that tough times do not last but tough people do. God bless Nigeria. God bless Nigerians, God bless Osun State” Omisore concluded.

