Demolition in Enugu Renders Many Citizens Jobless, Homeless

…As Human Rights Body Condemns Use Of Brutal Force On Residents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Owners of buildings, shops, and various structures recently demolished by the Enugu state government in parts of the metropolis have condemned in its entirety the action which came without any prior notice, describing it as “wicked and in human.

They wondered why the governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led administration should embarked on such exercise in a brutal force manner and without any prior notice.

African Examiner reports that the state government through the Executive Chairman of Enugu capital Territory development Authority, Mr. Umunakwe Ken Onoh, has been carrying out a massive demolition of structures termed illegal in parts of the state capital Enugu.

The development according to some of the affected victims who spoke to African Examiner under condition of anonymity, has rendered scores of residents of Enugu homeless and jobless, as their residential homes and shops have been demolished by the government agent which is ” carrying out the wicked assignment without human face” said a victim.

Our correspondent who has been monitoring the demolition exercise, reports that some of the victims at Lagos street and old Artisan market area, said “governor Ugwuanyi, has shown us his true colour, after voting him for a second term in office. Because he knows that he is not coming to us again for votes, that is why he is doing this to us.

One of the victims, a retired primary school teacher, who is in her 60s, and identified herself as Madam Angela Okafor from Abia state, stated that “governor Ugwuanyi has really shown us that he is a typical Nigerian politician who do not have the interest of the masses at heart.

“When he was campaigning he gave us the impression that he is the peoples governor, but look at what he is now doing to same poor masses that defied the sun and rain to come out to vote for him.

” Do you know that this type of action can lead some people to depression or, their untimely graves, because the only source of their livelihood and shelter has been destroyed by government without any alternative provided, this is purely man inhumanity to fellow man.”

Meanwhile, an Enugu based human rights organization, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN), has expressed dismay over the brutal force being use by suspected thugs engaged by the government agent handling the demolition exercise, saying carrying out such exercise without human face speaks volume of the administration’s insensitivity to the plight of the poor affected masses.

It said ” the state government demolition of shops and some buildings and the clampdown on petty traders in Enugu has to be given a human face particularly, due to the economic situation of the country.

A statement signed by president of the organization , Barrister Olu Omotayo, and made available to African Examiner in Enugu, condemned the alleged use of brutal force by the handlers of the exercise which is still ongoing.

