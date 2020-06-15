Deposed Emir Sanusi’s Probe Will Continue – Ganduje

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission to go on with the probe of deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The governor disclosed this at the media interactive session held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Monday.

The governor while responding to a question from a journalist stated that the former Emir had a case to answer and would be prosecuted if found wanting.

He said: “When we wanted to bring on board reform to our traditional institution, the former Emir did not cooperate with the process of reform. The process was truncated, so the only option for him was to find his way out. And that was what happened.

“That time there was this so-called Kano Elders Forum that tried to also frustrate the reform process. Their case was squashed by another court of competent jurisdiction.

“In the absence of all legal issues, the probe will continue. When he took them to court to stop the Agency from probing him, the case was quashed. So they will continue probing him according to the set down law.

“The reform of the traditional institution has the sole aim of trickling down development to other parts of the state, particularly the communities that house the new Emirates, that they were created.”