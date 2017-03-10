Despite Buhari Returns, Osinbajo to Continue As Acting President

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has directed his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to continue on his acting capacity.

Buhari who arrived Nigeria early hours of Friday confirmed that Osinbajo would still have to continue as the acting President, as he still need more time to rest and might even have to travel back.

He reaffirmed that there was no time limitation to his Vice, acting on his behalf as the President.

President Buhari while addressing the top government officials confessed that he has never been sick as he did, including when he was still in Military service.

The President in his address thanked all Nigerians – Muslims and Christians alike who have prayed and are continuing to pray for his good health, saying this was a testimony that in spite of the hardship being experienced, Nigerians support the Government in its effort to tackle the country’s challenges.

”The best way for me to repay you all is to re-dedicate myself to serving you, protecting your interests and keeping your trust. I thank you very much” Buhari admitted.

He pointed out that he was feeling much better now, yet, noted ”there may, however, be need to have further follow-ups within some weeks.”

President also appealed to well wishers that rather than sending delegation upon delegation to Abuja to welcome him, Nigerians should continue to pray for the country’s unity, progress and prosperity.

