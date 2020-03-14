Despite Coronavirus Scare, Japan PM Vows To Hold Tokyo Olympic Games

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has vowed that the Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead as planned in July, despite coronavirus outbreak and concerns.

The outbreak has already resulted in the postponement of sporting events.

The PM added that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would have the final decision whether Tokyo 2020 will go ahead.

“We will overcome the spread of the infection and host the Olympics without problem, as planned,” Abe said.

Since December when the new virus broke, Japan has recorded over 1,400 cases and 28 deaths due to Covid-19 infection.

The Tokyo Games is expected to cost about 1.35 trillion yen (£10.26bn), organizers said in December.

The Japan section of the Olympic Torch relay is due to start in Fukushima Thursday, March 26. The recent torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators before the rest of the relay in Greece was suspended to avoid attracting crowds.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said: “We’re taking thorough infection measures with regards to the torch relay domestically.”

Several Olympic trials events in the United States have been postponed, including wrestling, rowing and diving.

Despite this, the boxing events in London will go ahead today – Saturday as scheduled.