Despite Court Order, Imo Lawmakers Impeach Deputy Governor, Madumere

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, the Imo State House of Assembly has impeached the embattled deputy governor of the state, Prince Eze Madumere.

The latter who has been at loggerhead with the state governor, Rochas Okorocha over his governorship ambition was impeached Monday evening at exactly 4.52pm, by 9 out of the 27 members of the House loyal to the governor.

Madumere was impeached despite the fact that an Imo State High Court had on Monday stopped the impeachment process.

Justice Ben Iheka stopped the panel set up by the Chief Judge of the state, Paschal Nnadi, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, and the State House of Assembly from taking any further action in the impeachment process until the hearing and determination of the suit.

Recalled that the panel was set up by the Chief Judge to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct leveled against Madumere by the state House of Assembly.

The judge equally directed the three members of the impeachment panel that were yet to be served the motion for interlocutory injunction to respect the pending suit, before the court.

The court adjourned hearing of the matter till August 13th, 2018.

