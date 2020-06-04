Despite COVID-19, Africa Games Will Still Hold in 2023, Says Ghana Sports Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghana’s minister for youth and sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has stated that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana will go ahead.

He said: “Notwithstanding the negative effect of COVID-19 on global sporting programmes, I am happy to announce that Ghana’s preparation to host the 2023 African Games is on course.

So far, there has not been any indication of the postponement of the Games. Nonetheless, the 2023 African Games Project Team, led by my hardworking Deputy Minister (Perry Okudjeto), is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Ghana organises and hosts a memorable African Games come 2023.

“The Upper West Region is the only region in Ghana with no stadium or any standard sporting facility of good quality. That is going to change with the construction of the sports complex.”