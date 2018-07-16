W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Despite Incessant Bloody Attacks in Parts of Nigeria, Presidency Defends Buhari

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, July 16th, 2018

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As certain parts of the country is engulfed by violence and massacre, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been absolved of any blame and said to be focus in tackling the challenges.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina in a piece made available Monday, recalled various interventions and measures so far taken by the Buhari-led administration to check killings, violence, cattle rustlings, kidnapping and other crimes.

In recent times, some North central and North West States such as Benue; Taraba, Plateau and Zamfara have been enmeshed with clashes between suspected herdsmen and farmers; bloody attacks by suspected gunmen as well as illegal activities of cattle rustlers.   

 

