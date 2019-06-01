Despite Opposition Victor Oye Re-elected APGA National Chairman

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

…As Obiano Retains BoT Chair

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The crisis- ridden All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, weekend, re-elected Dr. Victor Oye as its national chairman for a second term, as well as retained Anambra state governor, chief Willy Obiano, as its Chairman Board of Trustees, BoT.

Surprisingly, the son of late Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu Jnr, and a former Commissioner in Anambra state, who had earlier dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was also named a member of the BoT.

The development was announced Friday during APGA’s national convention which took place in Awka, the Anambra state capital, with delegates from all the 36 states of the Nigeria and the federal capital territory, Abuja.

Affirmative system was adopted during the exercise, as delegates voted by voice vote.

Despite serious opposition that mounted against his second term bid during the build up to the convention, Oye, was able to come out victorious.

Speaking shortly after the exercise as his acceptance speech, Oye, said: “We are building a new party, and we urge all to put behind them everything that happened in the past, but there are people who will never be happy with our achievement no matter how visible.

“My business in APGA is to win election, and I have no other business as the chairman of the party than that. I urge you all to put the past behind and join hands with me. We are going to do great things in this party in the next four years, my governor, Chief Willie Obiano is here, and I am assured of his support.

He added: “In Abuja, they are shouting next level, but in Anambra, with Obiano as the governor, they will see what next level truly is.”

Reacting to allegations that he siphoned monies belonging to the party and also extorted from aspirants during the last general polls, Oye dismissed such accusation, describing them as mere smear campaigns mounted against his person by enemies.

“Every kobo that was realized during the election is in the coffers of the party, and none of it was tampered with. We made N1.3billion during the election. What we did when we came to office was to outlaw payment of money by cash, all monies went straight to the account of the party, so it couldn’t have been tampered with.

On the nomination of Ojukwu Jr as a member of the BoT after he announced his exit from the party a year ago, Oye said, “He doesn’t have to be a member of the party to be a trustee, I cannot confirm to you either that he has joined our party, but he is a member of the trustees.” he stated.

Please follow and like us: