Despite Protests, Uhuru Kenyatta Sworn-in as New Kenya’s President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Amidst protests by the opposition, Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta has been sworn-in for a second term as the President of Kenya.

The ceremony which held Tuesday morning took place in the capital, Nairobi but was boycotted by the opposition, led by Ralia Odinga.

Odinga, who also boycotted the Presidential election re-run, last month, mocked the new President’s inauguration.

Elated supporters thronged the stadium forcing the anti-riot police to resist some from gaining into the premises as the seats have been exhausted.

Similarly, Police were deployed to another part of the city to stop a rally by opposition supporters.

Mr Kenyatta was officially re-elected with 98 per cent of the vote on October 26, 2017. The exercise reportedly witnessed 39 per cent turn out.

The original election held on August 8 after being annulled by the Supreme Court on grounds of irregularities.

As the inauguration was going on, there were confrontations between police and opposition supporters in the suburb of Doonholm.

Angry protesters lit tyres, barricaded roads and threw stones at the police and some ruling party supporters. They were chanting “No Raila, no peace,” making police to fire tear gas canisters to disperse them.

