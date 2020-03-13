Dethroned Emir Sanusi Lamido Sues IGP, DSS, Kano State Govt

Dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has filed a lawsuit challenging his banishment to Awe community in Nasarawa state even as he asked the court to declare it illegal, null and void.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020, was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday by a team of about 30 lawyers, including 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) led by Lateef Fagbemi.

African Examiner reports that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kano State Attorney-General, the Department of State Services (DSS) Director-General and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) are the defendants.

The ex-Emir said the defendants were violating his constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of movement.

Recall that Sanusi Lamido was dethroned by the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday over allegation of disrespect, insubordination and was forced into exile in Nasarawa state.