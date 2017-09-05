Devastating Floods Wreck Havoc in Ebonyi, Submerge Ex-Gov., Senator, Other Properties

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavy flood has destroyed properties valued several millions of naira, including that of a former governor, and serving Senator in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital South- East Nigeria.

The disaster, which mostly affected people living around Onwe road occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

It submerged a recreational centre located at same Onwe road which belongs to the former governor of the State, and a serving Senator, Dr. Sam Egwu.

Aside the Egwu’s facility, African Examiner gathered that the disaster equally hit a hotel belonging to the chairman senate committee on sports, Senator Obinna Ogba, representing Ebonyi Central at the upper chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly, NASS, as well as properties of other prominent politicians in the state.

Onwe road is a popular area in Abakaliki, where a good number of both serving and former political office holders in the state reside.

The devastating flood also affected some places of worship, as it prevented worshippers whose church buildings are located inside the garden from holding their Sunday service .

Some residents of the area who spoke on the disaster appealed to the state government and the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to intervene before the situation gets at of hand.

