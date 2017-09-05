W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Devastating  Floods Wreck Havoc in Ebonyi, Submerge Ex-Gov., Senator, Other Properties

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, September 5th, 2017

From  Ignatius  Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavy flood has destroyed properties valued several millions of naira, including that of a former governor, and serving Senator in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital  South- East Nigeria.

The disaster, which  mostly affected  people living around Onwe road occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

It submerged a recreational centre located at same Onwe road which belongs to the former governor of the State, and a serving Senator, Dr. Sam Egwu.

Aside the Egwu’s facility, African Examiner gathered that the disaster equally hit a hotel belonging to the chairman senate committee on sports, Senator Obinna Ogba, representing Ebonyi Central at the upper chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly, NASS, as well as properties of other prominent politicians in the state.

Onwe road is a popular area in Abakaliki, where a  good number of  both serving and former political office holders in the state reside.

The devastating  flood also affected  some places of worship, as it prevented worshippers whose church buildings are located inside the garden from holding  their Sunday service .

Some residents of the area who spoke on the disaster appealed to the state government and the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to intervene before the situation gets at of hand.

 

