Dickson Congratulates Lalong as New Chairman Northern Governor’s Forum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor and Chairman, South-South Governor’s Forum, The Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated his Plateau State counterpart, Mr. Simon Lalong, on his emergence as the new Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum.

Governor Dickson in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, on Tuesday said Lalong was taking over as head of the regional governors forum at a time that the country was faced with severe challenges and should be supported by all.

The Governor who lamented that the country was so divided along political, religious and ethnic lines called on Lalong to work hard to build bridges of unity, promote peace and ensure inclusiveness.

Governor Dickson said as Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum, Lalong should consider in him a willing partner to work for a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria that will be the pride of future generations.

The Governor said that he would interact with his Plateau Counterpart on how to build national consensus on the critical issue of restructuring.

He stressed that the support of every part of the country particularly the North was not only essential but indispensable.

He said that he would not bow out of his determination to get leaders across party lines to ensure that the country was rescued.

He said, “Let me congratulate my brother Governor, Simon Lalong on his emergence as chairman of the Northern Governors Forum. I have no doubt in his capacity to deliver on the mandate.

“I urge him to accept my hand of friendship as chairman of the South-South Governors Forum so that we can work together and achieve a common goal. What we need critically at this moment in our country is peace and unity.

“We have been so divided along political, religious and ethnic lines. But I believe that we can correct that for the sake of our country. So, I call for robust support and solidarity for him, especially among his colleagues in the forum.”

The Governor expressed confidence in Lalong to deliver on the mandate and called on other governors of the forum to rally round him to succeed.

