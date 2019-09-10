Dickson Convenes Stakeholders Meeting Over Choice Of PDP Guber Running Mate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honorable Henry Seriake Dickson, has called a meeting of the top leadership and critical stakeholders of the State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party before the September 23 deadline for candidate substitution in the November 16, 2019 gubernatorial election.

The Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, that the critical stakeholders of the Bayelsa PDP including him, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and other leaders would take a final decision on the issue of the running mate for the party’s candidate, Sen. Douye Diri.

The Governor who advised PDP members and supporters to be calm and focused said that a final decision on the issue of running mate would be taken after exhaustive consultations and deliberations with the critical stakeholders.

Governor Dickson urged PDP members in Bayelsa to avoid playing into the hands of the opposition All Progressives Congress which carries the heavy burden of an unmarketable gubernatorial candidate.

He said that the APC which is not on the ground in Bayelsa was only banking on violence and the Federal might kill innocent voters during the elections.

He said that the controversy over the running mate was simply normal in politics which is not peculiar to the PDP and its candidate in Bayelsa.

The Governor noted that the APC ticket clearly shows a desperation to hijack the government of the state and have it run by proxies.

