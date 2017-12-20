Dickson Directs Immediate Payment of December Salary to Bayelsa Workers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson has directed the immediate payment of December salary to workers ‎in the state to enable them have a memorable christmas.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai disclosed this after the 85th State Executive ‎Council meeting which took place inside the Executive Council chambers of the Government House in Yenagoa.

He said following the directive, workers in the state will beginning from‎ tomorrow (Thursday) start receiving bank alerts for their December salaries.

Ebibai also confirmed that the government received N12.447 billion as its share of the last tranche of the ‎London-Paris Club refund out of which the sum of N1.143 billion will go to the eight local government areas in the state as their own share.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Joshua Ongore said all is now set for Governor Dickson to present on Friday details of the 2018 budget.

According to him the draft of the budget was presented before members of council who unanimously adopted it after all final consideration was undertaken.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson thanked Bayelsans for their understanding and support to the government and assured them of better days ahead, especially in the coming New Year.

