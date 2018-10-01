Dickson Hails PDP Governors Over Peaceful Conduct of Guber Primaries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated the governors of the People’s Democratic Party-controlled states who emerged as Gubernatorial Candidates of the party in the party’s primaries in the respective states.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, on Monday, Governor Dickson said that the governors deserved the tickets of the party having made sustained efforts to develop their respective States in their first tenures.

He also commended the governors for their resilience and loyalty as good party men who stood by the PDP even during difficult and trying moments in the nation’s democratic experiment.

He commended the peaceful outcome of the gubernatorial primaries in which virtually all the governors of the party were returned as flag bearers in the 2019 general elections.

The Governors who clinched the tickets of the PDP were Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, (Enugu), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Okezie Ikpeazu, (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), and Ifeanyi Okowa, (Delta), Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers), David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Darius Ishaku of Taraba.

He said, “I commend the peaceful outcome of the primaries in the various states especially the emergence of the first term governors as the party’s candidates in the 2019 election without rancor in the respective states.

“The peaceful and orderly conduct of primaries was clearly a reflection of the true wishes of the people of their respective states for continuity in their policies and developmental exploits.

“These are loyal party men and leaders with demonstrable commitment to the development of their respective states apart from standing firm on the side of the party even during very difficult and trying moments.”

The Governor urged the membership of the PDP to go into the presidential primaries in the same spirit, without bitterness and rancour, to be able to produce a candidate for the party in a free, fair and credible process.

He stressed that the PDP should produce a candidate through a peaceful, credible, free and fair process who would be a rallying point and unifying factor to the membership of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

