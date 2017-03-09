Dickson, Ibori In Closed Door Meeting; Peace, Security in N’delta Dominate Talks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, this Thursday visited Oghara, the country home of Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of Delta State.

During the visit, the Bayelsa State Governor held a closed door meeting with Chief Ibori in his residence.

A Government House statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Daniel Iworiso Markson says, the meeting centred mostly on peace and security in the Niger Delta, as well as possible roles the former Delta State Governor, who still commands a lot of respect among his people, could play, especially in the area of rallying major stakeholders towards tackling some of the peace and security challenges in the region.

The statement further disclosed that, the two leaders equally discussed likely windows of opportunities for criminally minded youths in the region to be more meaningfully engaged as well as protect some of the critical national assets of the country within the region.

The Bayelsa State Governor, who had earlier spoken with his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed satisfaction with the disposition and resolve of the former Governor to support current measures at tackling the age long security challenges in the region.

Hon. Dickson was accompanied on the visit by his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Talford Ongolo, some members of the State Executive Council, including the Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite.

Governor Dickson has since returned to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

