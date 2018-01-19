Dickson is a Detribalised Governor, Says Iworiso-Markson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Seriake Dickson is a detribalized and transformational leader who has a special place in his heart for the Ogbia people, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has said.

According to him, the governor has demonstrated his love for the Ogbia people not only because of his long standing political relationship and support for them but also because of his commitment to the urban renewal of the Ogbia Kingdom.

The Commissioner stated this when members of the Ogbia Development Forum (ODF) paid him a courtesy call on, this Friday, his office in Yenagoa.

He said sum of N1 billion has been appropriated for the reconstruction of dilapidated Ogbia Road constructed in the 1980s by the administration of late Chief Melford Okilo, while work has reached advanced stage on the Imiringi Bridge.

Iworiso-Markson said that the Ogbia Secondary School which has been provided with boarding facilities is a future-assured project for Ogbia children attending the school, saying that no people can rise above the quality of his education sector.

He charged member of ODF to see the organization as the new face and voice of the Ogbia people by promoting unity, love and development of the Ogbia kingdom.

He expressed his readiness to work with the group in effort to reposition Ogbia for sustainable Development.

Also Speaking, the Commissioner for Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Savior Frank-Ibegi, commended the vision of the Ogbia Development Forum and urged them to promote the peace in the Kingdom.

Ibegi, who was enthused at the strong complimentary views the Ogbia Forum expressed about the developmental strides of Governor Seriake administration, said the Ijaw people have always support the aspiration of Ogbia man, tracing the history of the mutually beneficial relationship from former governor of old Rivers state, Chief Medford Okilo to President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said any Ogbia man that attempts to undermine such relationship is doing so for selfish reason, urging the association to continue to galvanize support for the hardworking Governor.

Earlier, the Director-General, ODF, Jerry Okpukpu had commended the state governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson for budgeting a whopping sum of one billion naira for the renewal of public infrastructure in Ogbia.

Okpukpu said the governor has demonstrated his love for Ogbia people beyond doubt and assured him of Ogbia people’s support at all times.

In her vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Orientation, Mrs. Ebifayon Hosea-Igunnu, advised the forum to consider public enlightenment of young men and women on the need to embrace education and shun the hydra-head social vices of cultism, drug abuse among others.

Mrs Hosea-Igunnu said issues of development cannot be left with government alone, urging citizens to embrace communal services.

