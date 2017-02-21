Dickson Preaches Peace, Condemns Factions in INC, IYC

Governor Seriake Dickson on Tuesday urged Ijaw youth leaders in the Niger Delta to close ranks and promote the peace and unity of the Ijaw nation everywhere.

Hon. Dickson who spoke when he met with Ijaw youth leaders from across the Niger Delta , who paid him a solidarity visit, told the youths that development could only thrive in an atmosphere of peace.

The youths were also in Government House , Yenagoa, to felicitate with the governor on the occasion of the first year of his second term as well as his “ purposeful leadership and development in the state”.

But the governor expressed serious concerns over issues of power tussle and internal wrangling for positions in the Ijaw National Congress, INC, and the Ijaw Youth Council IYC, stressing that he does not endorse factions for elective positions within the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

While commending the youth leaders for their solidarity and support before, during and after the last gubernatorial election in the State, he noted that as patriotic Ijaw youths, they came out in defence of the common interest of Ijaw people, when it was needed.

“You gave me your support when it was most needed for the sake of the Ijaw nation, to defend it at a very critical period”, the governor said.

On reports that he had ceded a portion of land to herdsmen for grazing, Governor Dickson described the rumour as the handiwork of his detractors, who he said are afraid of his rising profile and trying to incite Bayelsans against him and the herdsmen.

He said: “I will not allow herdsmen to have clashes with our farmers in the state, and that is why government has taken a proactive step to provide a grazing area; the Bayelsa palm to forestall insecurity.

“Some people are inciting Bayelsans to violence against herdsmen and fellow Bayelsans. After now, government will arrest any herdsmen found with cattle in our communities. The action of government is in the best interest of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation”.

In his remarks, the State commissioner for Culture and Ijaw National Affairs, Mr. Austin Dressman commended the youth leaders for their solidarity visit, noting that Governor Dickson’s love for the Ijaw nation was unflinching.

Spokesman for the youths, Mr. Fred Brisibe congratulated Governor Dickson on his achievements, describing them as phenomenal. He urged other Niger Delta governors to emulate the restoration government in Bayelsa.

Also in attendance at the meeting were youth leaders from Rivers, Delta, Ondo and Edo States, who all spoke glowingly of the developmental strides of the Dickson-led administration.

Please follow and like us: