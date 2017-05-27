Dickson Sympathises With Victims of Bayelsa Flood Disaster

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson has sympathised with victims of the flood disaster that ravaged parts of Yenagoa last Thursday, describing the incident as sad and unfortunate.

Dickson in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson attributed the floods to the entire state resting below sea level and surrounded by water.

He‎ however advised Bayelsans to observe environmental best practices by cleaning their surroundings always, particularly drainages so as to allow the free flow of water when it rains.

While calling on Bayelsans to also stop the indiscriminate dumping of refuse, the Governor equally advises them to stop building on the Right of Ways.

The governor added that he has directed relevant agencies of government to clear the blocked areas arising from the flood and urged residents to bear with Government.

