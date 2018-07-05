Dickson Told Politicians to Emulate Ciroma

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has commiserate with the people and Government of Yobe State over the death of the former Finance Minister and Elder Statesman, Mallam Adamu Ciroma who died in Abuja at the age of 84.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, described Ciroma as “a rare patriot and nation builder who passed on when his counsel and selfless service were most needed.”

While describing the demise of the Elder Statesman as an irreparable loss to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Nigeria in general, Dickson called on Nigerian politicians to “emulate the selfless life of Mallam Ciroma.”

The Governor also prayed God to grant Ciroma eternal repose of his soul as well as grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said: “We have lost a rare patriot and a nation builder. Mallam Adamu Ciroma passed on when his selfless services and wise counsel were most needed.

He has played his part in life very well. In and out of public service, he was a true Nigerian who rendered selfless service to fatherland. I urge Nigerian politicians to emulate his life of Service. I pray God to grant his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear what is clearly an irreparable loss”.

Please follow and like us: