Nigerian Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its 10 days strike.

NARD Chairman University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan chapter, Dr. Segun Olaopa, early Thursday, confirmed to journalists that the decision was reached following appeals from the Federal Government FG that more time be given to enable it meet the demands of the NARD members.

Dr. Olaopa disclosed that the decision was reached after a meeting of the Executives of the association.

However, the Union Leader indicated that there would be a review of situation within the next two weeks to determine how far the government had gone to honour its agreements with the association.

The industrial action started September 4, 2017 and while lasted paralyzed activities in the Federal Hospitals across the country.

While the strike was still ongoing, Health Minister, Prof Isaac Adewole directed Corps members who are medical Doctors to take charge as ad hoc Doctors in the Federal Hospitals.

