Dogara Says Buhari Plans Fresh Security Approach to Check Violent Killings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara Wednesday informed that President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted the Leadership of the National Assembly NASS on his plans to reorganize state security apparatus with a view to forestall a repeat of the last weekend killings in Plateau State.

Dogara made the disclosure after a closed-door meeting between him, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Mr. President to review the circumstances surrounding the renewed killings in the North central State which claimed not less than 100 people.

The Speaker while addressing the State House Correspondents after the meeting said; “We are here to condole with Mr. President, the government and people of Plateau state over this very unfortunate incident.

“He has briefed us on what he saw first-hand when he visited Plateau yesterday, and measures he is putting in place to ensure that we do not have a relapse.

“These are very sober moments for all of us in a situation where people in hundreds are killed; we can no longer tolerate this kind of situation as a government.

“Whatever it is we must not lose the fight against violence because we can’t lose that fight and still keep our civilization.

“If you go to the Northeast you will see the level of devastation caused by Boko Haram; everything resembling progress – from schools to hospitals to government institutions – everything has been pulled down.

“And we don’t want a replication of this all over the country.

“The President has taken enough steps; these are security issues; they are not matters that you should discuss here.

“But he has told us what he is doing – the reorganization that he plans to put in place to ensure that this does not happen (again).”

Also speaking, the Senate President promised that NASS would continue to work closely with the executive arm to tackle insecurity in the state and other parts of the country.

“Of course like any father of the nation, he expressed dismay at such a terrible situation and said that steps are being taken to restore sanity and to restore confidence to the nation.

“This is of great concern to him and to all of us’’.

It would be recalled that President Buhari Tuesday visited Jos on the last weekend bloodletting.

Buhari during the visit directed the chiefs of security agencies in the country to remain vigilant and to ensure that the lives and property of Nigerians were protected.

The President who was in the State to condole with the government and people of the state over the renewed killings in the area, had an interactive session with traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, representatives of youth and women groups as well as security Chiefs.

Please follow and like us: