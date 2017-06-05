Dokpesi, Anyanwu, Others Float new Political Party

*As PDP Denies Link with the new Party, (APDA)

By Ayo Balogun, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi and other politicians, have unveiled a new political party, the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) as prelude to the 2019 general elections.

Reports say the launch took place at the Reiz Continental Hotel, Abuja and was attended by a former Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Dan Anyanwu.

One Shiitu Kabiru has been named the party’s interim national chairman.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has denied any involvement in the newly unveiled Advance People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA).

The National Caretaker Committee of the party on Monday in Abuja made the clarification in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye.

The statements partly reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, we reiterate once again that we are not in any way associated with the new political association in any form or guise.

“The APDA is neither an offshoot of the PDP nor its alter ego as some are speculating.

“This statement is made purely to set the records straight and to avoid unnecessary innuendos, speculations and ambiguity that may threaten the continued unity and solidarity of our party members.”

