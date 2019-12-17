Dokpesi Denies Defection Report, Says I’m Still in PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has denied rumours making the round that he has decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing party supporters in Agenebode, Estako East Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo on Tuesday, Dokpesi said those who left the party alongside Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a former stalwart of the party did so for selfish reasons.

His words: “In reality, only those people who were after their personal interests have defected to the APC.

“It is most unfortunate to say that I have left for APC. I came down to reassure the people that there was no iota of truth in the story that I left the PDP. I am fully in the PDP. There is nothing that will attract me to the APC.

“I don’t think that membership of a party is based on what people want but on certain well principles and views about how a society should be governed, or managed and how to bring about development and progress to the people generally.

“I have not seen those values in the APC. I have no cause to go to APC for now.

“Ize-Iyamu was the PDP candidate in 2016. There are other younger, brilliant people in the PDP.

“The leaders of the PDP will look for the best candidate who will serve the interest of the people. Ize-Iyamu’s departure will not affect the fortunes of PDP in future,” he stated.