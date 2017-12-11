Dokpesi Makes U-Turn; Accepts Defeat, Congratulates Secondus

Photo: Chief Raymond Dokpesi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The founder of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, who contested the PDP National Chairmanship position and lost, has congratulated the winner, Uche Secondus.

Mr. Dokpesi, who had earlier faulted the process of the party’s National Convention held in Abuja on Saturday, declared that “the delegates have spoken”.

Earlier, he told journalists covering the convention that he complained about the circulation of a document referred to as “Unity List” to delegates. He said the list asked delegates to vote for the people on the list.

Hours after he rejected the results of the national convention, however, Mr. Dokpesi congratulated the winner.

His words: “Ì appreciate the delegates for voting at the convention and congratulate the newly elected National Working Committee of the PDP led by Secondus.

“You will recall that I said that the PDP must be the ultimate winner at the end of the contest.

“God bless the Peoples Democratic Party. Congratulations PDP as I wish all our members the best of luck,”

