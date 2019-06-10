Dollars, Cash Inducement Reign in Senate as Lawan, APC Make Last-Minute Desperate Push

Photo: Ahmed Lawan

By Our Correspondent

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of tomorrow’s (Tuesday) election of the Senate President, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and Senator Ahmed Lawan are allegedly sharing money for Senators in order to secure their votes.

Our source said that over the weekend Senator Ahmed Lawan met with senators-elect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to canvass for their votes.

Similarly, Senator Ali Ndume also met with the PDP senators and promised them key committee chairmanship positions if he is elected the Senate Pressident.

A reliable source told our correspondent that apparently not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting, Senator Ahmed Lawan’s camp allegedly shared $100,000 each among PDP senators-elect in a desperate move to get their votes.

A senator from Lagos state was said to have allegedly coordinated the distribution of the money among the senators.

Our correspondent gathered that a high-ranking PDP senator expressed concerns about the financial inducement even as he told his colleagues to vote for the candidate that is best for their constituents and the country.

African Examiner reports that block votes of the PDP senators-elect would substantially determine who wins the Senate President’s election slated for tomorrow (Tuesday) between Senator Ahmed Lawan and Ali Ndume.

More to come…

