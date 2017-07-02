W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Doyin Okupe Dumps PDP

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, July 2nd, 2017

Photo caption: Dr. Doyin Okupe, Former Senior Special Assistant to former Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Jonathan

By Niyi Adeyi

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Spokesperson to the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe has resigned his membership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okupe who is from the Ogun State East Senatorial district announced his resignation from the former ruling party Sunday.

The vocal former PDP stalwart paired with Dr. Reuben Abati who was SA on Media and Publicity to Jonathan as SA on Public Affairs.

It would be recalled that Dr. Okupe served as Spokesperson to  former President Olusegun Obasanjo, during his first term in office –  between 1999 and 2003.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39920

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/doyin-okupe-dumps-pdp/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

DIGITALPR WIRE – Press Releases



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts