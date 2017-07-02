Doyin Okupe Dumps PDP

Photo caption: Dr. Doyin Okupe, Former Senior Special Assistant to former Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Jonathan

By Niyi Adeyi

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Spokesperson to the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe has resigned his membership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okupe who is from the Ogun State East Senatorial district announced his resignation from the former ruling party Sunday.

The vocal former PDP stalwart paired with Dr. Reuben Abati who was SA on Media and Publicity to Jonathan as SA on Public Affairs.

It would be recalled that Dr. Okupe served as Spokesperson to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, during his first term in office – between 1999 and 2003.

