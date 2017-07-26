African News: DR Congo Notorious ‘Warlord’ Surrenders

Photo caption: DR Congo warlord Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka

One of the most notorious “warlords” in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surrendered to UN peacekeepers.

The UN mission in the DRC said Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka, who leads a militia known as the Mai-Mai Sheka, gave himself up near his stronghold in eastern DR Congo.

He will be handed over to the government which six years ago issued an arrest warrant against him for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The UN and human rights groups have accused the militia and other armed groups of crimes including mass rape and hacking civilians to death./VOA

