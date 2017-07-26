W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

African News: DR Congo Notorious ‘Warlord’ Surrenders

Posted by Latest News, Southern Africa Wednesday, July 26th, 2017

Photo caption: DR Congo warlord Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka

One of the most notorious “warlords” in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surrendered to UN peacekeepers.

The UN mission in the DRC said Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka, who leads a militia known as the Mai-Mai Sheka, gave himself up near his stronghold in eastern DR Congo.

He will be handed over to the government which six years ago issued an arrest warrant against him for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The UN and human rights groups have accused the militia and other armed groups of crimes including mass rape and hacking civilians to death./VOA

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40224

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

