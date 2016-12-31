Drama As Former Rivers Speaker Ibani Ikuinyi-Owaji Re-Elected

PORT HARCOURT, RIVERS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly Ibani Ikuinyi-Owaji, has again emerged the first Lawmaker of the South South State.

It would be recalled the new Speaker resigned his position (December 18, 2015) after the State Governor Nyesom Wike presented the 2016 budget under a circumstance which still remained mysterious.

The immediate past Speaker Adams Dabotorudima, Friday announced his exit at the Friday plenary and after the swearing-in of the 12 legislators who emerged winners of the recent – December 10, 2016, State and National Assembly (NASS) rerun.

The re-election of Ikuinyi-Owaji was conducted by the Deputy Speaker Marshal Uwom.

