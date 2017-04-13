Drama As Rangers Players Boycott Trip to Zambia Over Unpaid Allowance

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU NIGERIA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was a mild drama at the Akanu Ibiam international Airport Enugu Thursday, as players of Nigeria’s professional football league NPLF Defending champions, Rangers Inter FC refused to board the Ethiopian Airline booked for their trip to Zambia for the 2nd leg match of the 2017 CAF Total Confederation match slated for Saturday over non-payment of their travelling allowance.

AFRICAN EXAMINER Correspondent who was at the Airport reported that trouble started when the players were told by management of the club that the money would be paid when they return back to Nigeria.

Angered by the information, the players revolted, insisting they would not embark on the trip without their money in their pockets, pointing out that the management was still owing them the arrears of the match allowance against JS Suoara of Algeria, played in February this year.

Efforts by the General Manager/CEO of the club, Christian Chukwu and the Team Manager, Amaobi Ezeaku, to convince the players to embark on the journey fell on deaf ears, as the “Gburu Gburu Boys, as they are fondly called jumped into their respective vehicles and left the Airport vicinity for their camp.

However, on receiving the information, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Charles Ndukwe, intervened by drawing the attention of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who immediately came to their rescue by releasing fund for the settlement of the allowances.

Unfortunately, it was already late for the boys to embark on the trip after receiving their money, as the Airline had already departed.

Meanwhile, the development forced the management to shift the journey to Friday, when the 28 -man contingent would travel to Lagos en-route Zambia for the encounter.

