Drama in Imo House Of Assembly As 3 Principal Officers Resign

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The crisis rocking the Imo state House of Assembly, on Tuesday took a dramatic twist, as three of its Principal Officers Resigned their positions, citing the overall interest of the House and the State as reasons for their actions.

Our Correspondent recalled that the development is coming barely a week after Clerk of the House, Chris Duru was sacked by the lawmakers.

Those resigned are the majority leader, Lugard Osuji, the Deputy majority leader, Barr. Kennedy Ibeh, and Marcel Odunze, the Chief Whip.

African Examiner gathered that while the All progressives Congress, APC which has majority members in the parliament had written to acknowledge the move by the Majority leader and his deputy, the chief whip seemed to have outsmarted the party, as his resignation took the party leadership by surprise.

Meanwhile, the trio have been replaced by the following members, Uche Oguwuike, Majority Leader, Chinedu Offor, Deputy Majority Leader, while Barr. Innocent Arthur Egwim, is now the new Chief whip.

Tuesday’s sitting was quite dramatic as more than half of the members refused to enter the hallowed chambers of the House of Assembly in a bid to use quorum to frustrate the proceedings.

