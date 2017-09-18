Drink-driving: Wayne Rooney Gets 2-Year Driving Ban

Drink-driving: Wayne Rooney Gets 2-Year Driving BanFeatured, Latest News, Sports Monday, September 18th, 2017
Photo: Wayne Rooney
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former England captain and Everton Midfielder Wayne Rooney has appeared in court and admitted drink-driving.
He was arrested when police stopped a car in Wilmslow, Cheshire, in the early hours on 1 September.
The 31-year-old was banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.
Rooney was also ordered to pay £170 when he appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard Rooney was almost three times the legal limit when he was stopped by police at 02:00 BST.
A breathalyser test showed his alcohol level was 104 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.
The drink-drive limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40830