Drink-driving: Wayne Rooney Gets 2-Year Driving Ban

Photo: Wayne Rooney

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former England captain and Everton Midfielder Wayne Rooney has appeared in court and admitted drink-driving.

He was arrested when police stopped a car in Wilmslow, Cheshire, in the early hours on 1 September.

The 31-year-old was banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

Rooney was also ordered to pay £170 when he appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard Rooney was almost three times the legal limit when he was stopped by police at 02:00 BST.

A breathalyser test showed his alcohol level was 104 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.

The drink-drive limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

 

