Drones Disrupt Flights, Passengers At UK’s Gatwick Airport

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A drone attack at UK’s Gatwick airport has reportedly upset tens of thousands of passengers.

The airport which is one of the busiest in UK, runway has been shut since Wednesday night, when two devices were seen flying over the perimeter fence.

The airport said 110,000 passengers on 760 flights were due to fly on Thursday.

Police were still hunting for the drone operator after another device was reported just before 07:00 GMT.

Following the incident, passengers due to travel have been advised to check the status of their flight, while Easyjet told its passengers not to go to Gatwick if their flights have been cancelled.

Sussex Police said it was not terror-related but a “deliberate act” of disruption.

The shutdown started just after 21:00 on Wednesday, when two drones were spotted flying “over the perimeter fence and into where the runway operates from”.

The runway briefly reopened at 03:01 but was closed again about 45 minutes later amid “a further sighting of drones”.

