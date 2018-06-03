W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Drunk 60-Year-Old Man Stabs Daughter to Death in Anambra

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, June 3rd, 2018

From Ignatius Okpara

AWKA NIGERIA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command, South- East Nigeria, has arrested a 60-year old man, identified as Mr. Cletus Aguluka, for allegedly killing his daughter, Miss Onyinye Aguluka, in her sleep.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer PPRO, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident to newsmen weekend in Awka, the ugly incident took place at about 2 a.m Friday in Osikwu Village Awgbu, Orumba North local government Area of Anambra.

He said: “Yes, the incident happened on May 31 at about 0200 hrs, and the suspect was arrested (June 1).

“Investigation is ongoing, after which he would be charged to court.

Wife of the suspect, Mrs Georgina Aguluka, explained that trouble started when Cletus came home in the night, drunk and looked for his touch light without success.

“The children told him that they didn’t know where it was and he pretended that all was well, only for him to wake up around 1 a.m;  went inside his room, brought out a machete and stabbed the daughter’’.

She, however, blamed the sad incident on her husband’s new found love for drinking.

In his reaction, the suspect’s immediate younger brother, Mr. Sabastine Aguluka, said his brother had been allegedly molesting people especially members of his family including himself.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44246

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/drunk-60-year-old-man-stabs-daughter-to-death-in-anambra/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts