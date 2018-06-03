Drunk 60-Year-Old Man Stabs Daughter to Death in Anambra

From Ignatius Okpara

AWKA NIGERIA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command, South- East Nigeria, has arrested a 60-year old man, identified as Mr. Cletus Aguluka, for allegedly killing his daughter, Miss Onyinye Aguluka, in her sleep.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer PPRO, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident to newsmen weekend in Awka, the ugly incident took place at about 2 a.m Friday in Osikwu Village Awgbu, Orumba North local government Area of Anambra.

He said: “Yes, the incident happened on May 31 at about 0200 hrs, and the suspect was arrested (June 1).

“Investigation is ongoing, after which he would be charged to court.

Wife of the suspect, Mrs Georgina Aguluka, explained that trouble started when Cletus came home in the night, drunk and looked for his touch light without success.

“The children told him that they didn’t know where it was and he pretended that all was well, only for him to wake up around 1 a.m; went inside his room, brought out a machete and stabbed the daughter’’.

She, however, blamed the sad incident on her husband’s new found love for drinking.

In his reaction, the suspect’s immediate younger brother, Mr. Sabastine Aguluka, said his brother had been allegedly molesting people especially members of his family including himself.

