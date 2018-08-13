DSS Denies Discovery of N21bn, Weapons, PVCs in Daura’s House

By Abdul Gaffar Bello

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the speculations in that regard, the Department of State Services DSS has denied the rumours on the sum of N21bn and weapons were being found in the house of the just sacked Director General DG of the security agency, Mr. Lawal Daura.

The denial was contained in a statement issued Monday in Abuja by the agency’s Spokesperson Mr. Tony Opuiyo. He replied there was no iota of truth in the allegation that the sum and unspecified number of Permanent Voter Cards PVCs were found in Daura’s houses.

The videos which have been circulated to fuel the rumour, according to Opuiyo were fake, adding that the materials gave an impression that the search was conducted at the residence of the former DG in Abuja and Daura, Katsina State.

In contrary, the statement denied that there was no search carried out in the home of Daura by any security agency.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the circulation of fake information and videos in which several items were said to have been recovered from the Katsina and Abuja homes of its immediate past Director General, Lawal Daura.

“These non-existent items include: N21bn cash, 400 assorted and sophisticated small arms and light weapons/rifles, and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards belonging to Niger Republic immigrants.

“In another video also in circulation, some persons believed to be personnel of a security outfit were seen forcing open safes stocked with money.

“The security operatives were described as executing a recovery operation at the Katsina home of the former DG.

“Consequently, the Service wishes to inform the public that these videos are false and should be disregarded.

“So far, no such recovery operations have been undertaken by the EFCC or any other security agency at DSS’ office or residences of the former DG.

“There is no doubt that different interests have continued to give varied accounts of the incident of last week at the National Assembly.

“It may, however, be recalled that the Presidency had pledged to carry out a detailed investigation regarding the alleged National Assembly siege.”

Consequently, Mr. Opuiyo urged members of the public to exercise restraint in their narration of events and as such, desist from spreading fake news or engaging in activities that might mislead or further cause a breach of the peace as well as preempt the outcome of investigations.

In the meantime, the leading opposition PDP accused the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for keeping mute over the alleged discovery of the PVCs in Daura’s house.

In view of the development, the PDP National Publicity Secretary Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, has called on members of the National Assembly NASS to immediately begin investigation into the authenticity of the allegation.

Please follow and like us: