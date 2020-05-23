Due to COVID-19, Buhari to Celebrate Sallah With Family Members Only

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sequel to COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has declared he will celebrate the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr with his family alone and will not be receiving visitors for the Sallah.

Buhari made his decision known in a state issued Friday by his Senior Special Assistatant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu.

The statement said the President who has traditionally shared the joyous moment with top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and children, ‘’will not be receiving these homages in a bid to stop the coronavirus from further spreading.”

“With the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations around the corner and the month-long Ramadan fast coming to an end, President Muhammadu Buhari will be conducting his Eid prayers with his family at home.

“This is in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place ‘to save lives and protect people from all dangers.’

“This is also in line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country as well as the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19’’ President said.

The Sallah which marks the end of 29 or 30 days of fasting is expected to hold tomorrow – Saturday, May 23 or Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The Federal Government (FG) has declared Monday and Tuesday – May 25 and 26 as public holidays to mark the Sallah.