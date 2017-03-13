Durban No Longer Hosting 2022 Commonwealth Games Due to Finances

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2022 Commonwealth Games will no more hold in Durban, South Africa.

Durban was given the hosting right in 2015 as the only city to make a confirmed bid, but official announcement Monday gave the hint that the country might shelve the game hosting plan.

It would be recalled that the South African Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula last month indicated that the city may not be able to host the event due to financial constraints.

In the meantime, Liverpool has indicated interest in hosting the event.

