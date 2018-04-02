Easter Fest: Thank You Very Much, Bayelsans Tell Dickson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsans on Sunday commended the administration of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for putting together the Restoration Easter Fest, a music, comedy and dance show to celebrate Easter and foster more unity among the people.

The event which was also used to support budding talents in the state’s entertainment ‎industry took place at the Gabriel Okara Cutural Center in Yenagoa with over 5,000 people in attendance.

The excited crowd praised the governor for bringing back social life to the state as they sang, danced and laughed to the rib cracking jokes of comedians and musicians including the sensational hip hop star, Skales.

According to them, the event was historic and assured them of the fact that the security efforts of the government has truly paid off as there was no incidence of violence throughout the period.

Ekiti State born Kolade Afolabi went away with the star prize of a brand new tricycle also known as Keke Napep in the raffle draw conducted by officials of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission ‎while other prizes such as a double burner gas cooker, generator, pressing iron, among others were also won.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson told the mammoth crowd at the event that the present administration will continue to look the way of youths, insisting that ‎they hold the ace of tomorrow.

Iworiso-Markson pointed out that Gov. Dickson has continued to demonstrate his commitment to youths which explains the reason for the massive appointments he has given them and the various empowerment ‎programmes instituted for them.

“What we are doing here is to encourage and support our youths with abundant talents. As I sat there watching, I couldn’t but confess that Bayelsa has talented boys and girls who are ready to take on the world. This is what we want and that is why this government of His Excellency is giving the youths more opportunities even in governance.

“I am so excited that you all can come out tonight to have fun. This event has doused the tension of insecurity created often by mischief makers. Everywhere is safe and peaceful and that is what this government has worked hard in the last six years to achieve”.

He appealed to youths to shun vices‎ and disclosed that there are plans to organize a talent hunt‎ competition before the end of the year which will be used to discover more youths who will be supported until they become super stars.

