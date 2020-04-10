Easter Message: Buhari Urges Christians to Embrace Humility

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Christians to rekindle their faith in Christ, imbibe and live the values of humility.

Buhari in his address Friday to mark this year’s Easter celebration said Jesus Christ represented man’s ability to withstand temporary pains in the hope of everlasting glory.

The President urged the Cristians ‘’to imbibe and live the values of humility, discipline, perseverance, sacrifice, and obedience that Jesus Christ demonstrated during His stay on earth’’.

‘‘There is no better opportunity than now for all Christians in particular, and Nigerians in general, to remain faithful and hopeful that with intensified prayers backed by personal and collective responsibility, the nation shall pull through this most difficult trial.

‘’I have no doubt that if all stakeholders – individuals and groups – play their part to the fullest as advised by our scientists and medical experts in confronting COVID-19, the inherent resilience and determination of our people will enable us to pull through.

‘’As I stated in my national broadcast on Sunday, March 29, 2020, since there is currently no known vaccine against the virus, “the best and most efficient way to avoid getting infected is through regular hygiene and sanitary practices as well as social distancing’’ the President noted.

Buhari pointed out that he was very much aware of the personal and collective inconveniences suffered by people due to measures such as restriction of movements and closure of business premises, yet, noted being “a matter of life and death,” these sacrifices are in everybody’s interest to save our country from calamity’’.

‘’The welfare of our people is paramount. Accordingly, the most economically vulnerable in our communities will continue to be uppermost in our plans, and efforts will be made to supply them with basic means of survival’ Buhari said in the address.

The President also noted that his administration was not oblivious to the constant threat posed to the national security by terrorists and insurgents thus may take advantage of the situation to perpetrate attacks.

He said the armed forces and other security and intelligence services would remain vigilant and continue to contain these threats and consolidate efforts to eradicate them completely.