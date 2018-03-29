Easter: Plateau FRSC Deploys 900 Staff, Warns Against Night Travels

…Says Rejection Of Crash Victims Is Criminal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Road Safety Corps in Plateau State would be deploying 900 personnel to man the roads during the forthcoming Easter celebration, the Sector Commander, Patricia Emeordi, has said.

According to her, the Command has stationed eight patrol vehicles and two ambulances for emergencies on the roads.

She also advised road users to obey traffic rules and regulations, especially in the area of overloading of vehicles with goods and passengers, insisting that they should avoid night journeys and eschew over speeding during the period.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Jos, the FRSC Commander, described as criminal the rejection of auto crash victims by Hospitals.

Emeordi said, “For this Easter celebrations, we are deploying over 500 regular Staff and 600 special Marshals on the roads in Plateau State. We have stationed eight patrol vehicles and two ambulances.

“People should plan their journeys to avoid anxiety which could ultimately lead to over speeding, they should avoid driving against traffic. Road users should also cooperate with traffic officers who are on the roads for the good of everyone.

“Even though we preach Easter-free crashes, people are free to call the national toll free line 122. If there is an issue about traffic in Plateau State, the public are free to call the following Operation Numbers: 08077690401 and 08077690510.

“It is a criminal offence for any Hospital to reject victims of road crashes. Victims of auto crashes do not need medical reports before treatment. Any Hospital which rejects victims of road accidents risk prosecution. I wish all road users and pedestrians, Happy Easter celebrations free of road crashes.”

