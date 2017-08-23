Ebonyi Bans Embalming, keeping Corpses At Home

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The government of Ebonyi state, South-East Nigeria, has banned embalming and keeping of corpses at homes for a long time before burial.

African Examiner gathered that some communities in the state have been embalming and keeping corpses in their living houses for long time preparatory for burial

Unhappy with the primitive act, the governor David Nweze Umahi, led administration said the practice was no longer acceptable, describing it as criminal, unhealthy and barbaric.

Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, the state Commissioner for Health who disclosed this to newsmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital Wednesday, said the government will not hesitate to sanction any one found in the act.

He noted that embalming and keeping corpses in home can lead to epidemic and called on those practicing the act to desist from it or face the wrath of government if apprehended,

According to the Commissioner, “Any mortician that indulges in this is a disgrace to his profession and will be arrested and prosecuted. This is because a lot of diseases can be transmitted through that means.

“There is also form of putrefaction taking place and building up of micro-organism when you do this. The agent (chemical) used in this embalmment is not healthy.

“It causes allergy and reactions of various levels to human beings. So, it is unacceptable, any body you see doing that, report the person to the police and to us because it is the duty of police to ensure that a dead person should be kept in a right place”, Umezuruike declared .

Please follow and like us: