Ebonyi Boils As Many Killed in Bloody Communal Clash; Scores Of Houses Destroyed

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Over one hundred buildings were on Tuesday completely razed down at Ikwo Council Area of Ebonyi State, South – East Nigeria, following a fresh bloody communal clash that ensued between the people of Inyimagu and Akpaomaka communities of the locality.

Our Correspondent gathered that the incident which has thrown the warring communities into tension, was caused by youths of Inyimagu who went on reprisal attack following the killing of one of their youth leaders, identified as Sunday Nwoseuzor.

It was learnt that the crisis began on 7th March, 2018 which resulted to the killing of fewer than three people, including the youth leader of Inyinmagu .

African Examiner further gathered that the communal war equally claimed the lives of another 2 persons who were also allegedly killed and thrown inside a burning house at Akpaomaka community by some youths who invaded the area and were shooting sporadically.

Our Correspondent reports that the incident is coming less than a week Fulani Herdsmen clashed with farmers in a community in the state, an attack that claimed some lives, while several people were seriously injured.

Reacting to the development, Ebonyi state, governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, who visited the warring communities to ascertain the level of destruction, had threatened that he will order for immediate arrest and imprisonment of all the leaders of the affected communities, should the crisis rear its ugly head again.

According to him, “The killing of Inyimagu person first, sparked up the crisis. Why did Inyamagu people invade akpaomaka village and sacked them and took away their farm lands?”

The governor, however, asked the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Titus Lamorde to use maximum force and arrest all his political appointees who were alleged to have hands in the crisis.

“Commissioner, I want you to use maximum force and arrest any political appointee who may have hands in this crisis.

“If this crisis happens again, I will call the inspector general of police to come here and arrest whoever that is involved and take them to Abuja. I will tag it a treasonable offence,” he vowed.

Umahi, equally threatened to sack the coordinator of Ikwo east development centre, Mr. Eso Udogu who was accused of sponsoring the burning of the houses and killing of people at Akpaomaka community.

Chairman of Ikwo Local government area, Mr. John Nnabo, in his reaction said “no single house is left at akpaomaka community. I alerted the deputy governor Barr. Kelechi Igwe that what I saw is so bad and I don’t know what may happen in the next hour.

“Some people were burnt inside their house. I don’t know why our people see themselves as enemies. Your Excellency, we ask you to please do something to help us so that peace will return to the two communities,” he said.

