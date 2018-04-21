Ebonyi Council Boss Arraigned For Demolishing 94-Year-Old Man’s Property

From Ignatius Okpara, Ebonyi

p(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Coordinator of Ezeukwa Development Centre in Onicha Council area of Ebonyi state, South- East Nigeria Mr. Chukwuma Igwe, was on Friday arraigned in court alongside eight others for allegedly demolishing a house and its fence belonging to a 94-year-old man in the state.

The 49 year old government official, was dragged to court by the state police command along other five suspects; whose names were given as Ejiuwaka Igwe, Okoronkwo Nwinyinya, Stanley Ejiofor, Chinedu Igwe and Joel Okorie

According to the victim, Pa Omabe Obini, the value of the demolished property is over N15 million.

The suspects were said to have carried out the demolition on 30th March 2018 and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 33 vol. 1 Laws of Ebonyi state, 2009.

The court said the accused demolished the building at Uwani Anike village, adding that act was allegedly carried out by nine suspected thugs under the supervision of the Coordinator.

The suspects were arraigned on four count charge, just as they pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to their understanding.

They were, however, granted bail while the matter was adjourned to 3rd May, 2018 for hearing.

Omabe , had alleged that the suspected thugs in company of Igwe invaded his compound with axe, digger and cutlass and chased away members of his family before embarking on the demolition of his building and a

section of his perimeter fencing.

He paraded a 30 minutes video clip to journalists to prove his allegations, adding that this was the second time the coordinator was sponsoring such attack against his property in the village.

Pa Omabe who said he has reported the matter to the police, appealed to governor Dave Umahi and human right activists to intervene into the matter.

He lamented that his health condition had worsened following the act,stressing that there was no basis for the action considering that he had no land dispute between members of the community or the traditional ruler.

Reacting to the accusation,, Igwe who said he was the Chairman of Anike General Assembly said what was demolished was Pa Obini’s perimeter fencing which constituted boundary between him and Umu Anike.

The Ezeukwa Development Centre boss, alleged that the decision to demolish the building was taken by the Anike General Assembly, following Pa Obini’s refusal to appear before it for violating the resolution on the disputed boundary.

