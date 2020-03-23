Ebonyi Governor Denies 2023 Presidential Ambition Rumour

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor, David Umahi of Ebonyi state has denied rumours making the round that he is nursing the ambition of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Umahi, who is the incumbent chairman of Southeast governors forum, said that he does not have any presidential ambition in 2023, saying the rumour was the handiwork of some political enemies who wants to paint him black as well as discredit him.

The governor who stated this via a press statement issued by his Special Assistant (SA) on Media, Francis Nweze, said his attention had been drawn to an ill-conceived political poster with his image contesting for the President of Nigeria and flanked by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for Vice President of Nigeria in 2023.

According to him, the poster showed the imprint of detractors and political desperadoes who thrive on gossips, rumours and have resulted in producing a smokescreen where they attempt to drag his name to the mud via the poster.

“One could not help but come to a sane conclusion that enemies of the state probably quoting the harmless expression of an Igbo born industrialist, Chief Cletus Ibeto who said ‘when it is time, we will send Umahi’, decided to stir the hornet’s nest and heat up the polity with such embarrassing poster.

“In as much as Governor David Umahi has towering credentials that in any contest make him visible, he has not made public, any intention to contest for any position in 2023, let alone choosing a successor as he is a governor who is presently committed to delivering of dividends of democracy to his Ebonyi people as he believes that politicking ends immediately after election.

It added thus: “We, therefore, call on all lovers of good governance, Governor Umahi’s ambassadors and the general public to ignore such posters as it is nothing, but the handiwork of mischievous elements who are determined to put the governor against his admirers.