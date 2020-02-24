Ebonyi Governor Fires 2 Aides Linked With PDP Member’s Death

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

….Orders their Immediate Arrest too

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following their alleged involvement in the gruesome murder of one Mr. Enyinnaya Ibiam, a member of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, during the party’s councillorship primary election held on February 21, 2020, the state governor, David Umahi, has sacked two of his aides linked with the barbaric act.

The two Aides, were alleged to have masterminded the killing of the deceased, through their hired political thugs.

Angered by the development, Umahi, directed the state police command to immediately arrest the two aides for possible prosecution.

The governors directive was contained in a statement signed and released on Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr Kenneth Ugbala, in Abakaliki the Ebonyi state capital.

According to the statement, the affected aides were the Coordinator of Ubeyi Development Centre of Afikpo North Local Government Area, Mr. Uche Ibiam and Mr Ibiam Ogbonnaya, a Technical Assistant (TA) on security to the governor.

The statement read thus: “the governor further directs security agencies to carry out investigations and prosecute all those found guilty in the crime in accordance with extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It added: “The governor assures Ebonyi people of their safety and his readiness to sustain the peace and tranquility reigning in the state,” he said.

Confirming the ugly incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Loveth Odah, said that the matter had been officially reported to the command, and that it had already begun investigation into the matter.

The Ebonyi police Spokesperson said: “We can confirm the death of Mr Enyinnaya Ibiam during the primaries at Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state and the recovery of a vehicle belonging to the coordinator of Ubeyi Development Centre, abandoned at the area.

“Information reaching us indicates that the coordinator allegedly hired and stormed the scene of the primaries with thugs who shot sporadically, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several people.

“When the vehicle was searched, we recovered a bag containing a locally made pistol and six live ammunition, disclosing that the coordinator had not been arrested.

The PPRO however, assured that the incident would be thoroughly investigated, with a view to bringing the perpetrators brought to book in the end.